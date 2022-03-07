The ITA 2022 ceremony last night saw the who's who of the TV industry. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Harshad Chopda bagged the award for the Best Actor (Popular) for his role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. The hunk looked handsome in a green suit with a shirt that showed off his toned chest. He was accompanied by Pranali Rathod. She wore a white semi-sheer gown with a long trail and matching purse. In fact, she looked like a fairy-tale princess. Like a true gentleman, Harshad Chopda escorted her on the red carpet. They looked gorgeous together. Also Read - ITA Awards 2022: Harshad Chopda, Nakuul Mehta, Anupamaa win big - view complete winners list

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiara Singhania (@abhi.ra26)

The two walked on the red carpet holding hands. Pranali Rathod was on cloud nine for Harshad Chopda who got the Best Actor award. Talk of their off-screen bonding has sparked off rumours of the two being a couple. But Harshad Chopda flatly denied the same.

There is one more video where we can see Dr Abhimanyu Birla aka Harshad Chopda managing the huge trail of Pranali Rathod's outfit. Fans are eagerly waiting for their marriage track. It will happen in May apparently as per our sources. Fans also called Harshad Chopda a real gentleman for looking after the lady so well. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: 'WEDDING BELLS FOR ABHIRA' trend as Abhimanyu-Akshara's relationship gets approval from the Goenkas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @abhi_ra27

In the video, he takes Pranali Rathod to her car holding the trail of her gown. She gets into the driver's seat. Fans have praised him saying he is truly a humble man and caring colleague.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by abhira and fatejo x love (@abhiraxfatejo_)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is doing fab on the TRP charts with ratings being above 2.5. In the past, Harshad Chopda has established great chemistry with all his co-stars, and it is the same with Pranali Rathod.