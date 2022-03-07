ITA 2022: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai duo Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod walk the red carpet holding hands and #AbhiRa fans cannot keep calm

ITA 2022: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai duo Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod walk the red carpet hand-in-hand; the actor escorts her to her car like a thorough gentleman