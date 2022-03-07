ITA Awards 2022: Harshad Chopda, Nakuul Mehta, Anupamaa win big - view complete winners list

The Indian Television Academy Awards 2022 took place last night. It was graced by the creme de la creme of the TV industry. Some of the big stars at the event were Harshad Chopda, Nakuul Mehta - Jankee, Surbhi Chandna, Helly Shah, Munmun Dutta, Hina Khan, Rupali Ganguly and others. Many of them took home trophies. Harshad Chopda won the Best Actor (Popular) for his role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla on the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai while Nakuul Mehta received Best Actor (Critics) for his performance as Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Also Read - ITA 2022: Rupali Ganguly, Munmun Dutta, Dilip Joshi, Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai and others make a stylish entry at the red carpet – view pics
Ashi Singh also won an award at the event. Anupamaa was awarded the trophy for the Best Show (Popular) and the whole team was in celebratory mood. Hina Khan received an award for her movie, Lines. Sudhanshu Pandey also won the Best Actor (Drama) for his performance as Vanraaj Shah in Anupamaa. Take a look...
These were the celebs who took home the awards. Fans have mixed reactions about some of them winning. It was a glitzy event with the likes of Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Armaan Malik also in attendance.
