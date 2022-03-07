The Indian Television Academy Awards were held in the city last evening and it was all glitz and glamour on the red carpet and the event. Kashmera Shah, , , , Sunayana Fozdar, , Mahesh Thakur, Rakhi Sawant, Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, Rajiv Adatia, , Alisha Panwar, , Munmun Dutta, , , Shubhangi Atre, Raqesh Bapat, Shivangi Khedkar and more made heads turn. and had graced the red carpet event as well. Rakhi got a chance to interact with them both. Also Read - Ayushmann Khurrana, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Alia Bhatt and more: Favourite s*x positions, quickies and other bedroom secrets of stars REVEALED

Rakhi hugged and kissed Alia Bhatt aka 'Gangu'. Recently, Rakhi had praised Alia for her acting chops in 's film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. She called her a solitaire diamond and said that there's no one like her in the industry. And just a day after, Rakhi bumped into Alia. Check out the video below:

Later, Rakhi also bumped into Ranveer Singh. Now, the two are most entertaining individually. When they met, they were mad crazy. Ranveer and Rakhi hugged each other and danced a little on the red carpet. They even posed for the paparazzi together. Check out the video below:

Rakhi's quirky attire had been the talk of the town. She wore a blingy tasselled crop-top and pants which a shimmery jacket. However, that's not what caught the attention of the masses. It was a HUGE rose on her head which was a part of her hairdo that grabbed the attention. Rakhi was also seen joking and goofing around about the same with Ranveer.