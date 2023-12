The ITA Awards 2023 happened on December 10. The episode will go on-air on December 23. This is the biggest award function and everyone eagerly waits for it every year. The Indian Television Academy Awards brings together personalities from TV, OTT and Bollywood industries. This year the ITA was very special for all Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are one of the most loved on-screen pairs of the telly town. They were loved as Abhimanyu and Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, they had to leave the show after the generation leap took place. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - ITA Awards 2023 winners: Harshad Chopda, Tejasswi Prakash, Aditi Dev Sharma bag the top honours

Fans were disappointed with the makers for ending the story of Abhimanyu and Akshara in just two years. Harshad and Pranali are no longer in the show and the ITA awards is mostly the last time we will see them together. Well, fans hope they will come together for another project for sure. The best part about the ITA Awards 2023 is that Harshad and Pranali will be seen giving an amazing dance performance together. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Vrushika Mehta gets married to boyfriend Saurabh Ghedia [View Pics]

Harshad and Pranali's dance performance at ITA Awards 2023

They will be seen performing on Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's song from Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham. They will be performing on You Are My Soniya song. The glimpses of their performance are all over social media and fans cannot stop rooting for #Harshali. Also Read - ITA Awards 2023: Harshad Chopda wins the Best Actor popular award for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; fans say 'You deserve it'

Trending Now

Harshad and Pranali have performed brilliantly and we loved their energetic dance moves. The lifts, classy moves, makes it a top class performance. They are also dressed the same way Hrithik and Kareena did in the film. Harshad and Pranali are looking stunning in the performance.

Fans praise Harshad and Pranali's dance moves

One of the users on X wrote, "Okay but dude the outfits for #Harshali stage is fireee. Can we all please talk about that lift tho? Like Damn. Killed itttt."

Okay but dude the outfits for #Harshali stage is fireee. Can we all please talk about that lift tho?

???❤️ Like Damn. Killed itttt. ?#HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod #ITA2023 pic.twitter.com/cfnqNISrAe — ❽⑧ (@kimkwon889496) December 10, 2023

Another user wrote, "Man.... They r Performing The Outfits...The Hotness The Expressionss.. They r killing it !"

Okay but dude the outfits for #Harshali stage is fireee. Can we all please talk about that lift tho?

???❤️ Like Damn. Killed itttt. ?#HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod #ITA2023 pic.twitter.com/cfnqNISrAe — ❽⑧ (@kimkwon889496) December 10, 2023

Omgg??#Harshali performing live on 'Keh do na' as a tribute to Hrithik Sir that to in front of him n they're killing it!?

Also that 'Fav jodi'? Want the full HD version of it right now? PS:Black-Red.

Have they signed to look hot all over tonight?pic.twitter.com/L5J9OCaeii — OG ABHIRA✌️? (@abhira_forever) December 10, 2023

They really used that rap part on her entry????

And her walk OMGGGG?????

I AM ADDICTED TO THIS

ON LOOP ON LOOP ALLURING HARSHALI AT ITA#Harshali #HarshaliAtITA #ITA2023 #PranaliRathod pic.twitter.com/buxRH0KP1z — Abhira Birla (@BirlaAbhira) December 10, 2023

This is MADNESSS??

Harshali performing live...

Also the costumes damnn, So HOTTT??#Harshali pic.twitter.com/Y8Zb4jND2s — Rishika♡? (@genextabhira) December 10, 2023

A look at actors who were offered Abhimanyu's role before Harshad Chopda

Harshad and Pranali performed on this song in front of Hrithik Roshan himself. Harshad also gave a solo performance dedicating to Hrithik. Vishal Aditya Singh, Siddharth Nigam, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Sayali Salunkhe and others also performed at the award function.