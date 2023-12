What a glamorous night it was last evening with popular TV stars such as Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Tejasswi Prakash, Bollywood celebs such as Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji, Bhumi Pednekar and more celebs joined the ITA Awards. Harshad and Tejasswi have won big at the ITA Awards 2023 that were held last night in the city. Videos and pictures of Harshad and Hrithik are going viral online.

Harshad Chopda wins hearts with his gesture towards Hrithik Roshan

We don't know for sure but it does look like Hrithik Roshan was honoured at the ITA Awards last night. We might get a glimpse on the 23rd. Harshad Chopda, Siddharth Nigam and Vishal Aditya Singh were seen dancing to Hrithik's Kaho Naa Pyar Hai song. Hrithik was sitting in the audience. Hrithik surprised them by joining them on stage. After grooving on the hook step, the Fighter actor shook hands with Siddharth and Vishal and hugged them. He even hugged Harshad and seemed to have complimented him. Harshad quickly held his ears as though apologizing for dancing to his songs. The gesture has won hearts indeed. Also Read - ITA Awards 2023 winners: Harshad Chopda, Tejasswi Prakash, Aditi Dev Sharma bag the top honours

Check out a few videos and pics of Harshad Chopda, Hrithik Roshan here:

HIRITHIC & harshad hug on stage

Waaaah

A memorable moment ??????#HarshadChopda #ITA2023 ITA BEST ACTOR HARSHAD CHOPDA pic.twitter.com/YNddAn1LTd — alsh (@alshaymaics) December 11, 2023

While Hrithik just hugged others he said something to Harshad and Harshad held his ears. Wonder what he said ? ITA BEST ACTOR HARSHAD

CHOPDA #HarshadChopda #ITA2023 pic.twitter.com/mOYRJroGx8 — Mad_For_Harshad (@BepannaahNo1Fan) December 10, 2023

This man.. OMG..! God has been kind to us so that we can know of him

See him acting & performing Hear him giving speeches which are simple yet loaded & IVs where even his

"I don't know"

cheer us up to a happy place Love you @ChopdaHarshad

Waiting to see u..#HarshadChopda pic.twitter.com/WhkPoDlAzx — ❤️‍?Dreamy Eyes..❤️‍? (@harshalicious) December 11, 2023

Harshad Chopda signs off as Abhimanyu Birla

Harshad Chopda took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with his ITA trophies. He writes that he has said everything he wanted to say on stage and has nothing more left to say. He adds, "The only thing left is “signing off as Abhimanyu Birla”. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor realised he had not posted the pictures with his trophies before. He cheered on his fans saying 'we did it.' Have a look at the picture here: Also Read - ITA Awards 2023: Harshad Chopda wins the Best Actor popular award for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; fans say 'You deserve it'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshad Chopda (@harshad_chopda)

Talking about Harshad as Abhimanyu, fans have been dejected because the actor and Pranali Rathod quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai a couple of weeks ago. Harshad essayed Abhimanyu to perfection and fans loved his character through all ups and downs. He was a flawed character and Harshad stole hearts every single day. Fans were disappointed when he quit. There have been speculations about Harshad hiking his fees because of which the makers had to call in for a generation leap. However, Harshad denied it on X.