The ITA Awards 2023 is happening right now. We all were eagerly waiting for the ITA awards and to know who would win the big honours. Today (December 10), we saw many big TV stars, OTT stars, and Bollywood celebrities coming together at the Indian Television Academy Awards 2023. Everyone waits for the award function every year and this is the only space that has all three platforms together. Well, this award function is also special for all Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans. We recently saw the show taking a generation leap and Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod have left the show. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Fans were disappointed with this change as they wanted more of Harshad and Pranali aka Abhimanyu and Akshara. During the ITA Awards, fans will get to see Harshad, Pranali together again. They also have a dance performance together and the best part is that they have also been nominated.

Harshad Chopda wins the Best Actor Popular

Harshad Chopda was nominated in the Best Actor Popular TV category. And guess what? He has won the award. Yes, Harshad Chopda is the winner of Best Actor Popular TV at the ITA Awards 2023 for his performance as Abhimanyu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His videos have gone viral where he is seen on the stage receiving the award.

Trending Now

Harshad Chopda thanks Mohsin, Shivangi, Pranali, Hina and others

And the best part is that it was Pranali Rathod who gave him the award along with Siddharth Nigam. In his thank you speech, Harshad thanked the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He also shared a big advice for the new cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He told Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami that the show is a giver. The shared that what you give to the show, you will get double of it from the show. He also thanked Hina Khan, Karan Mehra for starting the legacy of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He thanked Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi for carrying forward the legacy. He also thanked Pranali Rathod for maintaining his legacy along with him. This is a big story in TV news.

Fans celebrate Harshad Chopda's win

His videos have gone viral and fans are going crazy about his win. They have congratulated him and celebrated his win. One of the users shared his video and wrote, "He won his 5th ITA as an Actor and for Abhimnayu Birla as Charecter Its an Hatrick for him Congratulations Jaan. You deserve it for your hardwork,passion, dedication towards his work. She given award to him #HarshadChopda #ITA2023"

He won his 5th ITA as an Actor and for Abhimnayu Birla as Charecter?❤️? Its an Hatrick for him ??? Congratulations Jaan ??? You deserve it for your hardwork,passion, dedication towards his work ? She given award to him ?#HarshadChopda #ITA2023 pic.twitter.com/3p2LBXZsAL — H & P ??? (@Harshali_Pavani) December 10, 2023

Another user wrote, "He deserved this..#HarshadChopda as #AbhimanyuBirla is a crkt that will stay close to my heart. Really happy he won another award as Abhi and his 5TH ITA #HarshadChopda #ITA2023"

He deserved this..

?❤️‍?#HarshadChopda as #AbhimanyuBirla is a crkt that will stay close to my heart ?? Really happy he won another award as Abhi and his 5TH ITA

????#HarshadChopda #ITA2023 pic.twitter.com/VodD9iYafp — ʙʜᴜɴᴀ•ᥫ᭡•ˢʰʳᵉʸʸ (@BhunaZeera) December 10, 2023

Take a look at a few more reactions:

A ckt that was - is -

& will continue to be revered irrespective of what emotion is deemed -love,empathy,hate or whatever - epicenter energy as always. 5th ITA for #HarshadChopda &3rd for

Dr. #AbhimanyuBirla it is! ITA BEST ACTOR HARSHAD CHOPDA#ITA2023 #HattrickForHarshadChopda pic.twitter.com/0QTmVj2pdZ — ✨? (@autumn_crisps) December 10, 2023

Harshad creates HISTORY ???? Hat-trick for one CH

5 ITAs (so far)…. this is the highest Am I missing anything?? Congratulations, Jaan ???????? You immortalized Abhimanyu Birla! What a beautiful closure!!#HarshadChopda #ITA2023 HARSHAD CHOPDA WINS 5TH ITA pic.twitter.com/TxqAA6SjoD — Shaam Ho Gayi ? (@OG_Dilwale_SirG) December 10, 2023

You are the creator of your own destiny ✨ And He Proves it every time ❤️

ITA BEST ACTOR HARSHAD CHOPDA#HarshadChopda #ITA2023 #HattrickForHarshadChopda

pic.twitter.com/ulwjoyzAar — ?ᔕ ★ꪻꫀ᥅ꫀ ꪶ꠸ꪗꫀ ★ (Inactive) (@SNS_HC) December 10, 2023

oops he did it again?? despite all the trolls, hatred and criticism, the main man is bagging every award for #abhimanyubirla @ChopdaHarshad you'll always remain my most favorite mfing star boy? HARSHAD CHOPDA AT ITA 2023

ITA BEST ACTOR HARSHAD CHOPDA#harshadchopda #ita2023 pic.twitter.com/HSApitbAsI — viola (@grtvoodoo) December 10, 2023

"Audience se bda koi nai hota"

Harshad said everything with these few words..it's an audience verdict and he really deserves it.. congratulations once again for the award❤️✨#HarshadChopda #ITA2023 pic.twitter.com/dXsRfBEbDV — Sahira✨ (@SahiraSharma) December 10, 2023

he truly has faith in the audience and his fans- his 3 consecutive POPULAR ITAs truly attest to his huge following and he is so confident that his fd will continue to back him, no matter what ❤️ ITA BEST ACTOR HARSHAD CHOPDA#harshadchopda #ita2023 pic.twitter.com/WOKshNtw8L — viola (@grtvoodoo) December 10, 2023

it really was his day today ?✨

• slayed in black

• won his 5th ITA

• 3rd consecutive win for Abhimanyu Birla

• danced with hrithik

• did a solo, a jodi & a group performance- on 3 iconic songs of HR my man literally owned the event & how!

{#HarshadChopda • #ITA2023} pic.twitter.com/hUCVxGH0yy — shelly (@idkyaaaar) December 10, 2023

No but the way he thanked everyone & took the names of all three gen actors be it Hina, Karan,Mohsin & Shivangi... literally everyone ??

He is too good ??#HarshadChopda • #ITA2023

ITA BEST ACTOR HARSHAD CHOPDA pic.twitter.com/ufvPWU3TNY — ? (@Harshadrules) December 10, 2023

Harshad thanking ?❤️Hina,Karan, mohsin,shivangi,Paras,mayank,neeraj ,garima ,Rishi sir,Vishal sir, Pranali and wishing new actors too ?????

Shahi kuch seekh

So sweet of him ?❤️??

ITA BEST ACTOR HARSHAD CHOPDA #HarshadChopda #ITA2023pic.twitter.com/McH4eOvik5 — ?????? (@Harshad__Abhi) December 10, 2023

Man has a heart of gold he never forget to thank his audience... gave credits to og cast n his all co-actors, kaira fans spitted venom against him in the starting of the show still he mentioned their favs.. you'll he's precious ?#HarshadChopda #ITA2023 pic.twitter.com/xhlf1yK1GI — ? (@ZeharDrop) December 10, 2023

A look at actors who were offered Abhimanyu's role before Harshad Chopda

Shivang Joshi, Rohit Shetty, Arjun Bijlani, Rani Mukerji, Kunwar Amarjeet Singh, Shiv Thakare, Jannat Zubair, Vishal Aditya Singh, Tejasswi Prakash, Hrithik Roshan, Smriti Irani, Rakesh Roshan, Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Adnan Khan, Archana Gautam, Daisy Shah, Dheeraj Dhoopar and other TV stars also attended the ITA Awards 2023.