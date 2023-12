Well, every year we all wait for the biggest award show of television industry, the Indian Television Academy Awards. Yes, the ITA Awards 2023 will take place soon. The on-ground event of the ITA Awards will be happening next week in Mumbai. As per reports, the ITA Awards 2023 will take place on December 10. Many big celebrities like Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda, Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Shivangi Joshi, Kushal Tandon and others will be attending the event. Many of them have also been nominated in various categories. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Many stars like Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Sayali Salunkhe, Rohitash Gaud have started rehearsals for their performances at the event. Many big names from TV industry have been nominated for the ITA Awards 2023 in various categories. This is a big story in TV news.

Here's a list of complete nominations for the ITA 2023 Jury category:

Best Actor (Drama) TV

Adnan Khan (Katha Ankahee)

Harshad Chopda (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

Nakuul Mehta (Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3)

Ram Yashvardhan (Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav)

Shakti Anand (Kundali Bhagya)

Best Actress Drama TV

Aditi Sharma (Katha Ankahee)

Mugdha Chaphekar (Kumkum Bhagya)

Pranali Rathod (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa)

Shivangi Joshi (Barsatein)

Best Serial Drama- TV

Anupamaa

Bekaboo

Katha Ankahee

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Wagle Ki Duniya

Best Actor Supporting Drama- TV

Anjan Srivastav (Wagle Ki Duniya)

Gireesh Sahdev (Vanshaj)

Hans Alot (Pushpa Impossible)

Hiten Tejwani (Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2)

Samar Vermani (Katha Ankahee)

Best Actress Supporting Drama- TV

Alpana Buch (Anupamaa)

Bharti Achrekar (Wagle Ki Duniya)

Lubna Salim (Teri Meri Dooriyaann)

Pooja Banerjee (Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2)

Pratima Kannan (Naath)

Best Reality Show (Game/Quiz)

Bigg Boss 16

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Cricket Ka Tadka

MasterChef India 7

Well, there are many more categories and many more nominations yet to be disclosed. It will be interesting to see who will win the awards.