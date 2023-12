We are all waiting for the ITA Awards 2023 to air on TV. The event took place on December 10 and we all heard about all the interesting things that happened during the award show. The excitement level is high amongst fans and people are eagerly waiting for the show to go on-air. Earlier, it was reported that the show would go on-air on December 23. However, we have a new date now. The promo of the show has released and the Indian Television Academy Awards 2023 will go on-air on December 31, 2023. Yes, we will all get to celebrate the New Year with the ITA Awards 2023. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Where and when to watch the ITA Awards 2023?

The award function will be seen on Star Plus at 7.30 pm and you can watch it on Disney + Hotstar as well. The ITA Awards brings together all the personalities from television, Bollywood and OTT platforms. This year we saw Shivangi Joshi, Rohit Shetty, Arjun Bijlani, Rani Mukerji, Kunwar Amarjeet Singh, Shiv Thakare, Jannat Zubair, Vishal Aditya Singh, Tejasswi Prakash, Hrithik Roshan, Shobhita Dhulipala, Smriti Irani, Rakesh Roshan, Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Adnan Khan, Archana Gautam, Daisy Shah, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Aditi Dev Sharma, Nakuul Mehta, Shubhangi Atre and others at the event.

We also saw Smriti Irani as the Chief Guest of the event. And, we had Harshad Chopda, Aditi Dev Sharma, Nakuul Mehta, Tejasswi Prakash, Rohit Shetty, Arjun Bijlani, Munmun Dutta, Sumeet Raghavan and others winning big at the ITA Awards 2023. This is a big story in TV news.

Shivangi Joshi and Pranali Rathod haven't received any awards this year. Nakuul Mehta and Paritosh Tripathi were the hosts of the award function.

Take a look at the promo of the ITA Awards 2023:

We also had many amazing performances this year. Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, Vishal Aditya Singh, Siddharth Nigam, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Rupali Ganguly and others gave some amazing dance performances.