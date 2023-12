Every year we all wait for the ITA Awards. The ITA Awards 2023 happened on December 10. The event happened yesterday and the episode will air on December 23. This is a big award show that brings together TV, OTT and Bollywood personalities. Many big stars like Shivang Joshi, Rohit Shetty, Arjun Bijlani, Rani Mukerji, Kunwar Amarjeet Singh, Shiv Thakare, Jannat Zubair, Vishal Aditya Singh, Tejasswi Prakash, Hrithik Roshan, Smriti Irani, Rakesh Roshan, Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Adnan Khan, Archana Gautam, Daisy Shah, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Aditi Dev Sharma, Nakuul Mehta, Shubhangi Atre and others were seen at the event. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Harshad Chopda wins the Best Actor Popular

Well, now fans are eagerly waiting to know who has won which award at the ITA. The whole list is yet to come out but from the various pictures and videos being distributed on social media, it is clear about a few awards. Harshad Chopda has won the Best Actor Popular award for his performance as Abhimanyu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Tejasswi Prakash, Aditi Sharma, Rohit Shetty grab the trophies

Tejasswi Prakash has won the Best Actress Popular award for her performance in Naagin 6. Aditi Dev Sharma has won the Best Actor Jury Female for Katha Ankahee. She has been amazing in the show as Katha. Rohit Shetty was also seen holding a trophy in his hands and it seems he won it for the best host or maybe Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has won as the best reality show. This is a big story in TV news.

The complete winners' list will be out soon. Shivangi Joshi and Pranali Rathod haven't received any awards this year. Nakuul Mehta and Paritosh Tripathi were the hosts for ITA Awards 2023. We also had Smriti Irani as the Chief Guest of the event.

Hrithik Roshan was also present with his father, Rakesh Roshan. The TV stars Harshad, Vishal Aditya Singh and others were seen performing on Hrithik Roshan's songs.