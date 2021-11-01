It's a baby girl for Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen; latter shares FIRST PICTURES of his newborn daughter

's brother Rajeev Sen and his wife and TV actress Charu Asopa have been blessed with a baby girl. Rajeev shared the news with his fans by sharing the first pictures of new parents with their newborn daughter on Instagram. Also Read - From Shveta Salve to Rubina Dilaik – 10 TV actresses who SILENCE trolls like a boss

In the first picture, Charu was seen lying on a hospital bed carrying her newborn daughter into her arms. She looked emotional while looking at her baby girl. Rajeev was seen planting a peck on his baby's forehead. Rajeev also kissed his wife's forehead as a sign of love, affection and care. In other pictures, Rajeev was also seen holding his baby girl in his arms while adorably looking at her. Also Read - Charu Asopa's maternity photoshoot pictures prove that she is the most gorgeous mommy

Informing his fans about Charu and newborn's health, Rajeev wrote, "Blessed with a baby girl ❤️ Charu is doing fine & fit .. So proud of my wife for being strong right till the end .. Thank you all for your prayers .. Thank you God." Also Read - Double celebrations! Sushmita Sen's brother, Rajeev Sen rings in Rakshabandhan and wife Charu Asopa's baby shower at his new residence — view pics and video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajeev Sen (@rajeevsen9)

Sushmita also shared her happiness of becoming a bua to Charu and Rajeev's baby daughter. "#answeredprayers ❤️?? Lakshmi arrives just before Diwali!! IT’S A GIRL!!!! ?❤️??? Congratulations @asopacharu & @rajeevsen9 …what a beauty she is!!!??? I BECAME A BUA THIS MORNING ??? #sooooooohapppyyyyyy. Not allowed to share baby pictures yet, so sharing mine from just before Charu delivered our little Angel?? I was blessed to witness it!!! Thank you Doctor @rishmapai for making this such a beautiful & peaceful experience!! You’re just the BEST!!!??❤️ CONGRATULATIONS to Asopa & Sen family, 3 grandchildren, all girls!!! #yessssss #blessedindeed ????❤️ #sharing #happiness #buakijaan #duggadugga ?????? I love you guys!!!" she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Charu had announced her pregnancy in March this year. Talking about her excitement and how she discovered her pregnancy, Charu had told TOI, "Rajeev and I were planning this for quite some time but you know these things never happen according to your planning. When we had given up, we got a surprise. I learned this in my 4th week. I had this feeling that I should do a test and when I did, the first test came out to be negative but the second report came out positive."

She had added, "I was so used to doing tests by then that I was prepared that it was going to be negative, but suddenly I got this surprise. This is a new chapter in Rajeev and my life. I am in my first trimester. The baby is due in November."

Charu made her mark in shows such as Laado 2, Mere Angne Mein, Jiji Maa and Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Ayae. On the other hand, Rajeev is all set to make his Bollywood debut in the upcoming film Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder? The film is written and directed by Vishal Mishra.