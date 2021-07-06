It's OFFICIAL! Shaheer Sheikh to step into the shoes of late Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2.0

The sequel of late 's iconic show Pavitra Rishta is coming back with a twist and while we were waiting to see, which actor will step into the shoes of the star, the casting director of the sequel titled Pavitra Rista 2.0, Adityoa Suranna confirmed that will play the lead character of Manav while and will reprise their roles of Archana and Savita. The new season will be completely digital. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Priya Banerjee refutes rumours; reveals why she cannot be part of Salman Khan's show

Talking to Zoom Digital, Adityoa said, "Pavitra Rishta 2.0 is completely digital. To be honest, it is a challenge is for everybody. Jo task hai that it is not only for me but also for the actors who have been locked. If we have seen something already, we have already set a benchmark. If this was a new show, whatever we would do, would be fresh for people. But already, hum sabke paas ek benchmark hai. It is not only for me but for the actors, directors and for everyone. Do log hai (from the old cast), Ankita is playing Archana's part, Ushan ma'am is playing her part. We have already seen them and have loved them. But for the rest of the actors, they have a challenge. Especially for Manav, for Shaheer it is a big challenge to live up to that space. But at the same time, it is a challenge for directors, me and other actors as well."

Revealing how Shaheer came on board to play this role, Adityoa added, "Luck bhi hai, popularity bhi hai. Jo makers hai eventually Zee, Ekta ma'am because vo logo ne ye iconic show banaya tha, create kiya tha toh unse accha toh iss chiz ko kon samjhega that who is the best. Obviously, they are the creators and they have already created history in life, so, I think and I believe that they would know well which actor can play which character better."

