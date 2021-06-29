Jaan Kumar Sanu reveals how he began sweating after he spoke to Sidharth Shukla on the phone after exiting Bigg Boss 14

Jaan Kumar Sanu is one of Sidharth Shukla's biggest fanboys. We saw how much love he showered on the Balika Vadhu hunk as he shared space with him inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Sidharth Shukla was there as a Toofani Senior. In an interview to ETimes, Jaan Kumar Sanu said that he once spoke to Sidharth Shukla after the show came to an end. He said he was actually in awe of the handsome star. Also Read - Asim Riaz appears drool-worthy in his bare-body, chiselled-abs look, with nothing but a strategically placed bed sheet covering his modesty – view pics

Jaan Kumar Sanu told ETimes, "I think I will always be in awe of him. No matter how many days we stayed together inside the house, he will always be the season 13 winner 'the Sidharth Shukla' for me. And just not today, tomorrow if I reach somewhere in life or become something, he is still going to be the Sidharth Shukla for me and I am always going to be his biggest fan." Jaan Kumar Sanu said he was actually sweating as he spoke to Sidharth Shukla. He says it was a fan moment even though he had spent time with him inside the house.

It seems Sidharth Shukla wished Jaan Kumar Sanu the best for his future and wanted to meet up. He says the hunk has become very busy with his work. Jaan Kumar Sanu further said, "I remember in the BB 14 house everyday before going to sleep we used to have this jamming session for him in the living room. So after all this if I still meet him somewhere or talk to him, I will still be in disbelief. I am always going to be a fan of Sidharth Shukla and whenever I get this opportunity to interact with him, I am going to jump at this situation."

He also said that Eijaz Khan and Sidharth Shukla had motivated him to lose weight in the lockdown. It seems Sidharth told him that if he felt frustrated about something, he should sweat it out in the gym.