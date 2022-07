It's time to glance through all the trending Instagram posts made by TV stars over the week. The names on the list are Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 star Jannat Zubair, Thank You actress Avika Gor, Splitsvilla actress Divya Agarwal and many more. Celebrities love to post pictures and videos on social media as they enjoy a massive fan following. Some of the stars have fan followers in millions. So without any further adieu, let's take a look at the top posts. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar gets massively trolled for disrespecting Nayanthara on his show; netizens say 'Why does he sound so jealous of Southern film industry?'

Jannat Zubair

The social media sensation has returned to India from Cape Town after shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 but she is still cherishing all the good memories that she spent with the co-participants. She shared a video with in which both the ladies could be seen showing off their dancing skills.



The Ballika Vadhu actress who appeared in 's Thank You shared some stunning pictures of from her vacation in Maldives. From bikinis to slip dresses, Avika Gor put her best fashionable foot forward.

Divya Agarwal

After her break up with Varun Sood, Divya Agarwal took a trip down the memory lane and shared quite a few pictures from her Splitsvilla days. She shared many group pictures and even a picture with her ex-boyfriend Priyank Sharma.

Himanshi Khurana

Bigg Boss 13 fame and singer Himanshi Khurana shared quite a few pictures from her Turkey holiday along with beau Asim Riaz. The pictures clicked with the picturesque background will leave you speechless.

Kratika Sengar Dheer

Kasam actress Kratika Sengar Dheer has embarced motherhood and on social media she made a powerful post about breastfeeding. She shared a picture of breastfeeding her baby as said that it is empowering.

