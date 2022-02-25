Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni debunk breakup rumours in style; former wishes him on his birthday as her 'forever shining star'

Television lovebirds Jasmin Basin and Aly Goni are back with their lovey-dovey and Jalsy fans were indeed missing it badly. There were strong rumours of their separation, however, the lovebirds have squashed the rumours in STYLE. The couple had visited London for the birthday celebration of Aly and they indeed spent some lovely time together. Talking to her Instagram Jasmin had all the lovely wishes for her darling beau., she wrote, " This is how I want to hold you forever my shining star. You are my miracle for who I patiently waited for. The priceless reward that I’ll never give away. You make me shine, give me soo much confidence and support me in ways that are unbelievable sometimes. You filled me up with your light and positivity in life. I love you. With you, by my side, I feel it’s just the beginning and there sooo much to achieve and build in life. Happy birthday @alygoni". Aww, Jodi, this is just so sweet! Also Read - Parth Samthaan in Ghudchadhi, Shantanu Maheshwari in Gangubai Kathiawadi and more: 5 TV actors who are set to make Bollywood debuts in 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@jasminbhasin2806)

While there were strong rumours of their breakup, Bollywoodlife got in touch with Aly and spoke to him about the buzz around his separation with Jasmin, tow hitch he said, " I don't even want to answer this". Aly's reaction clearly showed that he is irked with all the rumours around. Bollywoodlife later learnt that the news of their separation is untrue and there was just a little argument between the couple that happens usually in relationships. It was Bollywoodlife that exclusively told you the couple will be visiting London for Aly's birthday celebration. July fans indeed can't wait forJodi their wedding. It is reported that the couple might get hitched soon. Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni to ring in the latter's birthday in THIS special manner? Read deets [Exclusive]