Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are the most loved couple in the Television industry. They have been open about their relationship on social media and are often seen hanging out with each other's family. The duo also have a vlog channel called 'JasLy' where they have often spoken about their love life, the challenges they faced as a couple, and more. Speculations about their marriage have been doing rounds for the past few months, and now we have an update on their marriage plans as the Tashan e Ishq actress has finally reacted to the ongoing buzz.

For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Karishma Tanna's 39th birthday bash with husband Varun Bangera, Jasmin Bhasin, Sunny Leone and others was one starry affair [View Pics]

Jasmin Bhasin opens up about her marriage plans with boyfriend Aly Goni

Jasmin Bhasin recently joined friend Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa in their digital show called 'Lol Podcast'. The actress revealed majorly about her love life with Aly Goni and how initially both didn't want the relationship to happen. During the conversation, Host Bharti Singh requests Jasmin Bhasin to have a beautiful destination wedding whenever she chooses to settle down with beau Aly Goni. To which Jasmin replied she will take a collective decision with Aly when it comes to the marriage plans. The actress reveals that while she definitely wants to get married to Aly, but she first needs to sort out some financial and work responsibilities only then she can think of taking the giant step. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 star Aishwarya Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, Hina Khan and other actresses who were termed as vamps of the show

Jasmin in of her recent vlogs also mentioned that when people ask her to settle down with Aly, she feels a bit weird. Bhasin said she knows she has very good boyfriend who is extremely loyal towards her. The actress said they will get married when they feel the time is right. Check out the video below. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain all set to dethrone Hina Khan as the ultimate fashionista of Salman Khan's show; here's how

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's love affair

Jasmin and Aly met on the sets of stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 where they both participated as a contestant. Jasmin was the one who fell in love first and later confessed her feelings to Aly. However, at that time Aly didn't share the same feeling and requested Jasmin to continue just as friends. Jasmin too didn't want to jeopardize their friendship and hence agreed to Aly's request. However, it was in the Bigg Boss 14 house when during one of the task Aly realized that he does love Jasmin and confessed his feeling to her at the same time. From there on there was no looking back for the couple.