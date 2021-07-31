Jasmin Bhasin REACTS to trolls who slammed her 'disrespecting Sidharth Shukla' during her double date with Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar

After their stint in Bigg Boss 14, , Aly Goni, and his newly wedded wife have had been spending a lot of time together. They are often spotted enjoying a fun time on their double dates and last Friday too, the two couple were seen binging on desserts at an eatery in Mumbai. The videos that Aly had shared on his Instagram had gone viral on social media with fans going gaga over their loving chemistry. However, Sidharth Shukla fans felt that Jasmin and were allegedly gossiping about the Bigg Boss 13 winner. Also Read - Aly Goni answers a media person about a red mark on his neck that looks like a love bite – watch video

Though the audio of the video was not that clear, many people felt that Disha was reportedly heard asking Rahul whether Sidharth will come on every Bigg Boss season. To which, Jasmin allegedly reacted saying as long as Manisha is there. Some people were quick to jump to conclusion that Jasmin was possible talking about Manisha Sharma, the Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18. If the earlier reports were to be believed, Sidharth was a close friend of Manisha. Also Read - 2 Phone song: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's adorable 'roothna aur manana' will leave you in awe of the couple

Sidharth fans then began trolling Jasmin for disrespecting her Dil Se Dil Tak costar. While people were venting out their anger on social media, Jasmin took to Twitter to issue a clarification and put the discussion to rest. "Lol, it’s completely misunderstood. We weren’t talking about Sid or anyone related, it was a long and funny conversation. Guys chill @sidharth_shukla is a friend and dear costar," she tweeted. Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni and Karishma Tanna get papped out and about in the city – watch video

Lol, it’s completely misunderstood. We weren’t talking about Sid or anyone related, it was a long and funny conversation. Guys chill✌️@sidharth_shukla is a friend and dear costar . — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) July 30, 2021

Rahul Vaidya and got married on July 16. The couple looked gorgeous in their wedding outfits as they greeted the media. Rahul donned a cream and beige sherwani while Disha glowed in a red lehenga. The couple also greeted the media and distributed sweets. Jasmin and Aly, on the other hand, have been exploring their relationship and spending a lot of time together.