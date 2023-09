Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most loved actresses of telly town. The diva has given so many amazing performances and has also been a part of reality shows. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress was a part of Bigg Boss 14. She was one of the strongest players in the house. However, she got eliminated soon. Her elimination day is still fresh in everyone’s mind. Aly Goni cried like a baby when she left the show and even Salman Khan got emotional seeing this. Also Read - Aly Goni gets injured while shooting for his new music video with GF Jasmin Bhasin, read details

It was a very emotional moment for everyone in Bigg Boss 14. Jasmin was close to Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya in the show. Jasmin Bhasin recently spoke to a Youtube Channel. She opened up about the rape threats she got after Bigg Boss 14. Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin strongly reacts to being trolled for wearing burqa on her Abu Dhabi trip; ‘I choose to…’

Jasmin Bhasin got rape threats after Bigg Boss 14

She said that fans love one celeb but give hate to the other. She revealed that fans of one of her co-contestants from the show threatened her and sent her hate messages. While Jasmin did not take the contestant’s name, it seems she was talking about Rubina Dilaik. For the unversed, Jasmin and Rubina started off as friends. Also Read - TOP TV News Today: Hina Khan addresses hate around her Mecca posts, fans celebrate 13 years of Gashmeer Mahajani and more

Trending Now

However, later Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik got into an ugly fight that broke their friendship. Hence, it seems it was Rubina’s fans who sent rape threats to Jasmin.

Jasmin Bhasin was depressed post getting threats

Jasmin revealed that she was depressed for the first time after getting those threats. She said it was hard to deal with trolls and hate post Bigg Boss 14. It took her a while to come out of depression after getting such messages.

Jasmin further said that she does not understand how can people love someone so much and at the same time hate someone so much. She shares that one gives what they have inside them.

She was first depressed but later realized that these people do not have any identity and are sending her threats. She said that they do not have balls or a strong spine to come out in open and say such things.

Watch Jasmin Bhasin's classy bag collection here:

On the work front, Jasmin Bhasin has done many shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin and many more.