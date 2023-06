Jasmin Bhasin recently posted pictures of her wearing a Burqa at Abu Dhabi Mosque, and the actress was massively trolled for wearing an abaya, and they dragged Aly Goni into it, claiming that he finally made her wear the burqa. Now Jasmin, in her interaction, has strongly reacted to the trolling for wearing a burqa in a mosque. Reacting to being trolled for sharing pictures in a burqa, Jasmin says," I went to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, and it’s a rule there that you have to cover yourself in a certain attire, and that’s what I did. I paid respect to the place and followed the rules and regulations it had because it was a sacred place, and that’s what my parents have taught me since childhood". Also Read - TOP TV News Today: Hina Khan addresses hate around her Mecca posts, fans celebrate 13 years of Gashmeer Mahajani and more

Jasmin, who is currently holidaying with boyfriend Aly Goni as she is celebrating her 33rd birthday with him, even raised the valid point of being trolled for anything and everything, and that is the praise they pay as a public fighter. Jasmin added that only because she was wearing a burqa, people ain't trolling; if tomorrow she shared her pictures in swimwear on her beach vacation, she will be trolled for that as well, and hence she doesn't give a damn about it.

"I really don't care about the trolls. I choose what to wear and where to go. When I go on a beach vacation, I wear swimsuits. So, if tomorrow there is a picture out there, I might be trolled for that, too. I completely choose to ignore all the negativity. If you give certain things more energy and importance, then they increase. And I don't want it in my life, so I don't give it importance.". Jasmin and Aly have been dating each other for quite some time now, and they opened up about their love affair in Bigg Boss House.