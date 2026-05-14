Jasmine Bhasin REVEALS game plan for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: 'Main toh khud hi khatra hoon' | EXCLUSIVE

Ahead of KKK15, the actress talks about her fears, strategy, and learning from kids ahead of her return to Rohit Shetty's stunt show. Read further to know everything about what she said in this exclusive conversation.

Jasmine Bhasin REVEALS game plan for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: 'Main toh khud hi khatra hoon' | EXCLUSIVE

Jasmine Bhasin’s gearing up for another round of Khatron Ke Khiladi, and honestly, she sounds fired up, nervous, but fired up. The contestants are already sparking curiosity, and Jasmine just jumped into the spotlight talking about her own nerves. She told Bollywood Life she’s happy to be back, but yeah, she’s got jitters. “I’m pretty much a danger myself, but I’m still excited to join the show,” Jasmine said. “Along with that, there’s definitely some fear.”

She didn’t sugarcoat anything. Heights freak her out, snakes and cockroaches give her chills, and electric shocks, don’t even ask. “Heights, snakes, cockroaches... who knows what else I’ll get to see,” she laughed. “I can’t swim, but we’re all going to do something amazing together. I’m scared of water and driving. And yeah, electric shocks and snakes scare me too.”

Even so, she’s dead set on pushing through it. “Whatever I’m doing, it’s to make myself stronger... I won’t let myself be afraid... and I absolutely won’t cry.” This time, Jasmine wants to take a page from the kids. She’s got her eye on the child actor Ruhanika. “Ruhanika’s so young, but she’s all ready to do stunts! I think I can learn a lot from these kids.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruhaanika Dhawan (@ruhaanikad)

Back On Khatron Ke Khiladi After Years

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

Her mom gave her a call when she was in Thailand. “My mom called me, she said, ‘You’re joining Khatron Ke Khiladi again? This time the stunts are going to be tougher, so I’m worried.’ Honestly, everyone on Khatron Ke Khiladi seems strong.”

She also touched on her Bollywood dreams. “It’s always been a dream for me. I’ve got offers coming in and I’m waiting for the right project. The struggle isn’t quite over yet. Of course, I still go to auditions.”

But her focus is crystal clear: KKK 15 comes first. “I’m more ready than ever this year. It’s been so long since I last joined, so please, everyone, support me!”

The new season is promising bigger stunts and some wild challenges and She’s not backing down. She’s got her eyes set, nerves and all, ready to take it head-on.

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