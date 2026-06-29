Jasmine Bhasin's birthday turns EMOTIONAL as actress hospitalised in Dubai; boyfriend Aly Goni asks fans to pray

Jasmine Bhasin was hospitalised in Dubai after suffering a serious infection during her birthday trip. Aly Goni shared an emotional note and revealed the actress is slowly recovering under medical care.

Jasmine Bhasin hospitalised

Jasmine Bhasin's birthday festivities took an unexpected turn as she was hospitalised on a visit to Dubai. Her boyfriend, actor Aly Goni, posted the news on social media while wishing her a happy birthday, adding that the couple's holiday had turned into a hospital stay.

Jasmine Bhasin hospitalised

Aly shared a number of photos of him in the hospital by Jasmine's side. In one picture, he was seen hugging Jasmine while she lay on a hospital bed; in another, the actress was seen seated in a wheelchair. A video of Jasmine cutting her birthday cake inside what looked to be a hospital was also posted by him.

Along with the pictures, Aly wrote an emotional birthday greeting, emphasising how painful it had been to see her ill.

Ali Goni pens emotional note for Jasmine

He wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday, @jasminbhasin2806 We came here to celebrate your birthday, but life had other plans Instead of making birthday memories, we’re in a hospital room. Seeing you in pain has been the hardest part of this trip. I’d trade every celebration just to see you healthy and smiling again."

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He further added, "May Allah bless you with endless happiness, good health, love, and success. Get well soon, That’s the only birthday wish in my heart today. Happy Birthday. love you, always."

Jasmine Bhasin health update

He later posted an Instagram story informing fans on her health status.

He wrote, "! Message for everyone messaging and calling me ! Thank you everyone for the love, prayers, and messages. We came to Dubai to celebrate Jasmin's birthday, but life had other plans. She suddenly fell very sick and had to be hospitalized due to a serious infection. It's been a very difficult and emotional few days."

"I'm sorry if I haven't been able to reply to your messages or answer your calls. Right now, my entire focus is on being with her. She's receiving the best care and is slowly recovering. Please keep her in your prayers and duas. InshaAllah, she'll be back smiling very soon," Aly added.

Jasmine-Aly relationship

Jasmine and Aly originally met while competing in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Although relationship rumours circulated for years, the two said they were simply good friends. During their appearance on Bigg Boss 14, they formally acknowledged their romance.

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