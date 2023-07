Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s daughter, Tara Bhanushali is quite popular on social media. Mahhi manages Tara’s Instagram account and she shares some really cute stuff on it. We see Tara’s pretty pictures and her fun videos. The little girl is quite active and has a massive fan following as well. Mahhi also keeps posting about Tara and her foster kids, Rajveer and Khushi. Also Read - Mahhi Vij gets slammed for putting lipstick on her 3 year old daughter Tara as she attends Bharti Singh's son Laksh's FIRST birthday bash

She shares all updates from her kids’ life. Mahhi and Jay have often been trolled for ignoring their foster kids and only looking after Tara. However, they have always clarified that they give equal attention to their foster kids and Tara. Also Read - Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar to Debina Bonnerjee: TV celebs who courageously spoke about pregnancy struggle and multiple failed attempts at IVF

Recently, a video was shared from Tara’s account where the girl is seen offering ‘Namaz’. However, this video got a lot of negative comments. The caption with the video read, ‘Shukran’. A few Instagram users shared some toxic comments on it. Also Read - From Dipika Kakar to Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly: TV actresses who openly spoke about miscarriage and other pregnancy issues

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tara ?? (@tarajaymahhi)

One of the users wrote, “Aaj tk mujhe Tara ki har vedio axi lgi but this is disgusting and disappointing jaha hindu jag rha h apne dharm ki taraf jaa rha Jai Shree Ram bol rha h waha ap apni beti ko ye sikha rhe h Hindu hokar.”

Another user wrote, “Pooja krti to kabhi nahi dikhi apki beti mam sab dharam ki respect kro but jio usi dharam ko jisme peda huye ho itna hi pyara lgta h Muslim dhram to apna lo use hi.”

Well, this is a toxic behaviour by a few users. Mahhi did not keep quite and decided to hit back at these trolls. She shared a video of Tara praying at a Mandir.

Along with the video, she wrote, “Yeh un bakwaas logon ke liye ji hone dharm ko majak bana diya hai. You can unfollow Tara she doesnt want haters. As a mother i know what i am teaching goodluck to chothi soch wale log please get a life. Sad to@see so much hatred. Meri beti ki chinta mat karo apne bachon ko sikhao.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tara ?? (@tarajaymahhi)

People should definitely erase such negative thoughts from their minds especially for an innocent kid. Living in a country like India and having such views is not acceptable.