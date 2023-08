TV actor Jay Bhanushali and his wife Mahi Vij are one of the most well-known TV couples. This couple is also highly popular on social media, and fans are always eager to hear the latest news about them. Tara, Jai and Mahi's four-year-old daughter is also well-known on social media with a large fan base. At the moment, Jai and Mahi are not overjoyed but on cloud nine, as on her fourth birthday, Tara was featured on a Times Square billboard in New York. Also Read - Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy to Nakuul Mehta-Jankee Parekh: 6 popular TV couples who opted for late pregnancies

Jay Bhanushali's daughter appears on a Times Square billboard.

Jay Bhanushali's daughter appears on a Times Square billboard.

Jai and Mahi's daughter, Tara, turned four on August 3, 2023. When the couple's darling angel appeared in Times Square on her big day, she received a beauty foot gift. In the caption of his Instagram handle, Jai Bhanushali posted a video showing Tara from Times Square on New York's billboard. The video shows Jai and Mahi's little prince having fun and looking extremely cute. Being on such a large platform is a huge accomplishment for a 4-year-old kid.

A Couple Reacts to Tara's Appearance on a Billboard

Tara's parents, Jai and Mahi, reacted with pride at their daughter's accomplishment. Mahhi described herself as a "proud mother." Jay Bhanushali says, "When I say I wish for love from my fans like my little girl, I meant it. She went to Times Square, New York." Let us tell you how many times Mahi Vij has also been trolled for the makeup of her little daughter Tara, but every time she comes up with great answers to haters.

Jay and Mahi are the parents of three kids.

Let us inform you that Jai and Mahi married in 2011. After seven years of blissful marriage, the couple chose to adopt their caretaker's children, Khushi and Rajveer. However, Mahi and Jai greeted their daughter Tara on August 3, 2019. Couples frequently post pictures of their joyful lives with their kids on social media.