Jay Soni and Ragini Khanna starrer Sasural Genda Phool had a massive fan following back then. The aired from 2010 to 2012 and was loved by the audience. The story was about Ishaan and Suhana whose parents decide to get them married to each other. However, because of their difference in backgrounds, it takes time for them to adjust to each other. Jay Soni and Ragini Khanna's crackling chemistry made us love Ishaan and Suhana. However, Suhana's relationship with her mother-in-law was also the highlight of the show. The title song of the show was just amazing and we are sure many of you still have the song in your playlist right? Also Read - Twisted 3 stars Jay Soni, Priya Banerjee and Krishna Bhatt take the Vikram Bhatt quiz [Exclusive]

Now, we have a happy news for all Ishaan and Suhana fans. Yes, as per reports in IWMBuzz, Sasural Genda Phool will return with a new season. The show will be produced by Ravi Ojha Productions and will be creatively helmed by Zama Habib. The show in its earlier edition aired on Star Plus and now it would be Star Bharat. A source close to the portal said that Work on Sasural Genda Phool’s new season is on and it will in all probability launch on Star Bharat. Most of the original actors from the first edition have been retained. However, it is being said that Ragini Khanna won't be playing the role of Suhana in the second season. The source close to IWMBuzz said that the female lead on the show will be different and there is also a probability that it might be a new character. Also Read - Twisted 3: 'Now I am quite comfortable doing kissing scenes,' Jay Soni aka Karan Sabarwal [Exclusive]

The source also revealed that work is on at its nascent stage. While many of the characters and actors are being retained, there is not much clarity on the female lead. There is a consensus of the lead character of Suhana being replaced by a new character. However, nothing is confirmed as of now. If this happens, Ragini Khanna will not be a part of the new season. IWMBuzz tried to get in touch with Ragini Khanna but she did not want to comment on it. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: New tagline of Salman Khan's controversial reality show out