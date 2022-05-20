As STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA trends; Vishal Kotian has a SPECIAL request for fans of the late actor [Exclusive]

As soon as the song Jeena Zaroori Hai was released, STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA, started trending, the late actor's fans are slamming Vishal Kotian. BollywoodLife recently spoke to Vishal and he opened up about the backlash.