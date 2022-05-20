Jeena Zaroori Hai: STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA trends; late actor's fans slam Vishal Kotian for using Bigg Boss 13 winner's name [Read Tweets]

Sidharth Shukla fans are very upset with Vishal Kotian. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant has released the song Jeena Zaroori Hai that features the late actor and actress Dipika Tripathy. Now, his family is not keen to release any content that the late actor did not intend to release. This is a romantic song featuring him. His associate Adith Agarwal has now put out a statement on behalf of the Shukla Family. It reads that the late actor is not present now to oversee anything, and it is not right to release such projects. It looks like no one reached out to the family. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Aaradhya Bachchan's 'super-rich kid' accent to Deepika Padukone's confused answer as a jury member; here's all that celebs got trolled for

Adith uploaded his story #SidHearts kindly look into this

STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA pic.twitter.com/XpqHdcrj6d — Prachi Gupta (@gupta93prachi) May 20, 2022

Now, even Shehnaaz Gill has liked comments that have slammed those who have released the song. It is a known fact that Sidharth Shukla was a very private person, so the family wants to respect that. Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions here...

SIDHARTH NEVER WANTED IT TO OUT!?He didn't even completed the shoot Nd denied for it! The FAMILY literally requested..Still these Chuuu* Ppl.....?

How tf can U guys jst watch it? Dil Nhi toot rha tumhara? Stop hyping plz.. Atleast think of Rita maa? STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA — ?????✨||ˢⁱᵈʰᵃʳᵗʰ-ᵐʸ-ᵃⁿᵍᵉˡ???? (@glorioussidnaaz) May 20, 2022

Why the hell did they use Garland on his Pic???

STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA #SidharthShukla — Drx.Nazreen (@drx_nazreen) May 20, 2022

Not sure tho... If that much in love with that song, should had taken in your own shoulder!! To use Sid in such way?? STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA#SidharthShukla #ShameOnVishalKotian https://t.co/WBdAVCq4sD — Pathumavathy (@Pathumavathy89) May 20, 2022

NOW YOU DESERVE THIS @Vishalkkotian ?

Shame on VishalKotian

Shame on DipikaTripathi

Shame on RameshBarik

.

STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA pic.twitter.com/KZZndJYyF2 — ✨SONI✨ (@Only4MySidNaaz) May 20, 2022

Some so called fans are still using mv hashtags to promote it...

If you are really a true fan of #SidharthShukIa how can you disrespect his family's statement...

Howwwww ????????? STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA SHAME ON VISHAL KOTIAN ? pic.twitter.com/zVK20mWtIw — Sidnaaz_CG (@sidnaaz_cg) May 20, 2022

His late has confirmed that the release was not authorised by his family. Sidharth Shukla departed this world on September 2, 2022. The actor passed away due to a cardiac arrest.