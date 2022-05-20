Jeena Zaroori Hai: STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA trends; late actor's fans slam Vishal Kotian for using Bigg Boss 13 winner's name [Read Tweets]

Sidharth Shukla fans are very upset with Vishal Kotian. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant has released the song Jeena Zaroori Hai that features the late actor and actress Dipika Tripathy. Now, his family is not keen to release any content that the late actor did not intend to release. This is a romantic song featuring him. His associate Adith Agarwal has now put out a statement on behalf of the Shukla Family. It reads that the late actor is not present now to oversee anything, and it is not right to release such projects. It looks like no one reached out to the family. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Aaradhya Bachchan's 'super-rich kid' accent to Deepika Padukone's confused answer as a jury member; here's all that celebs got trolled for
Now, even Shehnaaz Gill has liked comments that have slammed those who have released the song. It is a known fact that Sidharth Shukla was a very private person, so the family wants to respect that. Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions here... Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 full HD movie leaked online on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz and more sites; Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer latest victim of piracy
His late has confirmed that the release was not authorised by his family. Sidharth Shukla departed this world on September 2, 2022. The actor passed away due to a cardiac arrest. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan’s heart swells with pride as bahu Aishwarya Rai takes over Cannes along with Abhishek and Aaradhya; don’t miss his reaction
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.