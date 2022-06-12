Of late, rumours had it that Code M star Jennifer Winget has found love again with co-star Tanuj Virwani. During her birthday, a few pictures of her and Tanuj celebrating it together went viral and soon fans started speculating that something is brewing between the two. However, she has now set the record straight. In her latest interview, she has indicated that nothing is going on between the two and they are just friends. Also Read - RRR actor Ram Charan's wife Upasana is shattered by the death of a friend and fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella; pens down a long note for her



In an interview with Etimes TV, Jennifer Winget stated that such rumours do not bother her as she knows that it is a part and parcel of every public figure's life. She mentioned that as long as her near and dear ones know the truth, it does not matter her much. She was quoted saying by the portal, "It doesn't bother me one bit because as long as I know my truth, my family knows the truth, my friends and fans know my truth, that's all that matters to me. Look I am a public figure and people will have an opinion and judgements about me and that's ok. As long as they respect my work and the boundaries I am fine with it. I understand it is a part of the job. So it doesn't bother me."

About Tanuj Virwani and her bond, she mentioned that their bond has gotten stronger and she is always laughing on the sets when he is around.

Jennifer Winget's past

It was recently that Jennifer Winget hit headlines as she spoke about her split from . It was years after their divorce that the actress spoke about it. She mentioned that it was a tough time for her because a lot was being written on social media about their lives.