Jennifer Winget finally talks about her separation with Karan Singh Grover; 'I was totally lost, didn’t know what to do’

Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover have grown apart and are extremely happy in their respective lives. But there was a time when their separation was extremely hard on them as they faced a lot of judgements due to their personal life was out in open. However, they both maintained a dignified silence and never did mud-slinging and that's why people adore the couple even today. While they ain't friends with each other but definitely well-wishers. Jennifer who is still single in her life after her separation from Karan has finally spoken about the tough time she went through during their divorce.

Jennifer Winget reveals her separation with Karan was damn stressful and she didn't know what to do next

While talking to Telly Chakkar she said," My separation time was a very stressful and difficult time for me as everything was on social media and so many wrong things were written about me and him, which was very disturbing, because at that time, we both needed privacy. But nothing seemed private as everything was out in the open."

She further went on to add, "I was totally lost and didn't know what to do and how to deal with it. Luckily, work helped me to come out of it. I became more strong. The period was definitely challenging. I learnt so much about myself. Even though it was a tough period for me, I feel some things happen for a reason as I got to to meet a new version of me, Jennifer 2.0." Well, that's the best answer to move on and gracefully accept your past.

While talking about Karan he is happily married to Bollywood actress and their monkey posts often leave us in awe of them. While Jennifer is happy with her singlehood for now. But you never know what will happen next!