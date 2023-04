Our TV celebs truly Instagram. From gorgeous pics to fun reels and travel pics, this is the platform they adore. This week, we saw stunning magazine covers from the likes of Jennifer Winget and Archana Gautam. Here is a look at the best posts of the week... Also Read - Jiah Khan Suicide Case: Sooraj Pancholi seeks blessings at Siddhi Vinayak; netizens school him for his THIS mistake

Karan Kundrra

India is a cricket crazy nation and the love cricketers get here is unparalleled. Karan Kundrra shared this pic with Brett Lee. The Aussie fast bowling great has a huge fandom in India. Karan Kundrra rocked the printed co-ord set.

Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur

Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur know how to have fun. They are busy with the new season of India's Best Dancer. Take a look at this reel made using Rakhi Sawant's voice and dialogue. It will make you crack up.

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget has done a photoshoot for a wedding magazine. The actress looks totally smashing in a green saree. The pics are sensuous. Amit Khanna has done the photo shoot. Jennifer Winget has done many memorable photoshoots but this one is amongst the best.

Archana Gautam

Archana Gautam will be soon headed to Argentina for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The actress has posed on the cover of a magazine in a risque black gown. The outfit has the highest slit imagination.

Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik

Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik met in Dubai. They have made the cutest reel of the week. The Do Mastane reel can make anyone smile. It is such a mood booster. Take a look..

Sheezan M Khan

Sheezan M Khan posted this video of him working out in the gym. We can see that he is a very agile person. The buzz is that Sheezan M Khan is going to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 if everything works out well for him.

These were the TV celebs who made a rocking impression on Instagram this week...