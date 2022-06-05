This week, we had the birthday of Jennifer Winget. The Beyhadh actress celebrated with a classy white theme bash. Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal married in Himachal Pradesh. Take a look at who rocked Instagram this week.. Also Read - Newly wed couple Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal visit Golden Temple to seek blessings post their wedding
Mouni Roy
The diva who is a judge on Dance India Dance Lil Masters has made a fun video with Terence Lewis. It is a dialogue from the iconic sitcom, Friends. Terence Lewis and Mouni Roy look to be having so much fun here.
Jennifer Winget
The actress celebrated her birthday on May 30 with a white themed party. Jennifer Winget's birthday bash looked so very elegant. We loved her summer dress and headgear. The dreamy pics captivated everyone.
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover of Udaariyan fame got hitched to his long-time girlfriend Poppy Jabbal in Chail, Himachal Pradesh. It looks like the nuptials happened in Chail Palace. The couple looked so dreamy.
Ankita Lokhande
Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram to wish her maternal grandmother a very happy birthday. She wrote, "A grandma is someone who’s dear in every way. Her smile is like a sunshine that brightens each day. Nobody can ever love me the way you do aajji."
Anushka Sen
The Baalveer actress is living it up in Seoul. She visited some of the hotspots of the city and one of them was a traditional Korean home. Anushka Sen has posted some lovely pics from Korea.
So, these were the TV celebs who rocked Instagram this week.
