This week, we had the birthday of Jennifer Winget. The Beyhadh actress celebrated with a classy white theme bash. Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal married in Himachal Pradesh. Take a look at who rocked Instagram this week..

Mouni Roy

The diva who is a judge on Dance India Dance Lil Masters has made a fun video with Terence Lewis. It is a dialogue from the iconic sitcom, Friends. Terence Lewis and Mouni Roy look to be having so much fun here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terence Lewis (@terence_here)

Jennifer Winget

The actress celebrated her birthday on May 30 with a white themed party. Jennifer Winget's birthday bash looked so very elegant. We loved her summer dress and headgear. The dreamy pics captivated everyone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

Karan V Grover

Karan V Grover of Udaariyan fame got hitched to his long-time girlfriend Poppy Jabbal in Chail, Himachal Pradesh. It looks like the nuptials happened in Chail Palace. The couple looked so dreamy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poppy Jabbal (@poppyjabbal)

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram to wish her maternal grandmother a very happy birthday. She wrote, "A grandma is someone who’s dear in every way. Her smile is like a sunshine that brightens each day. Nobody can ever love me the way you do aajji."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

Anushka Sen

The Baalveer actress is living it up in Seoul. She visited some of the hotspots of the city and one of them was a traditional Korean home. Anushka Sen has posted some lovely pics from Korea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushka Sen (@anushkasen0408)

So, these were the TV celebs who rocked Instagram this week.