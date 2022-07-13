faced a tough time dealing with her separation with . The two dated for a few years after hitting it off on the sets of Dill Mill Gayye and got married in 2012. They got divorced in 2014, post which the actress faced a lot of judgements owing to her personal life. Jennifer recently talked about her divorce where people looked at her with sad, sympathetic eyes thinking how bechari she was. Also Read - Karan Singh Grover's Dangerous, Swara Bhasker's Rasbhari and more web series with the lowest user ratings – watch at your own risk

"I was so lost and confused that I didn't know what to tell people or how to process that. I remember my friends used to force me to go out and I'm like I don't want to go. But whenever I used to go out, I used to see people looking at me with those sad, sympathetic eyes like 'arre bechari yaar' and it used to piss me off even more. That's why I would not go out. I understand you're feeling for me, it's great but I don't need that right now. Right now I'm not ready to deal with you because I'm dealing with me. So that's why I cut off from people and once I was done with it, then I am so done with it," Jennifer told Bollywood Bubble.

She feels that none of them were ready for the divorce. "It's not just him (Karan Singh Grover) or it's not just me, both of us weren't ready to take that step. We had been friends for so long. We were like a house on fire every time we met. But I think it was an unfortunate timing I guess."

Before tying the knot with Jennifer, Karan was married to . After getting divorced with Jennifer, Karan found love again in while working on and married her in 2016. Jennifer is currently happy with her singlehood for now.