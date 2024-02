Jennifer Winget has been loved for her amazing performances on TV. She is one of the most loved actresses of telly town and has given some brilliant characters. She made her TV debut in Shaka Laka Boom Boom back in 2002 and later did TV shows and web shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh, Code M and more. She is now winning hearts with her new web show, Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani. She is seen opposite Karan Wahi in the show. We have already seen their chemistry in Dill Mill Gayye and now they are back together of Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani.

Their chemistry is once again the talk of the town and people are loving their cute scenes together in the show. Apart from Karan Wahi, people also love Jennifer Winget's chemistry with Harshad Chopda. Yes, they both created magic on-screens with Bepannaah.

Jennifer Winget on working with Harshad Chopda

It is a treat to watch these stars together and who isn't a fan of Zoya and Aditya's love story? Bepannaah was a beautiful show and even today people want this jodi back on screens. Now, speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Jennifer spoke about working with Harshad Chopda.

She said that working with Harshad was so easy as he is so good at what he does. She shared that it was a great show and it was a laugh riot with Harshad. She added that the team of Bepannaah was very good.

Bepannaah also starred Sehban Azim, Namita Dubey, Rajesh Khatter, Vaishnavi Dhanraj, Shagufta Ali and others. The show was definitely one of the best and people want it to be back with season two.

Talking about Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani, the show also stars Reem Shaikh. The story of the show is about a thrilling courtroom drama that revolves around ambitious lawyers. The show is streaming now on Sony Liv.