It has been a super eventful week in the world of TV. Bigg Boss 16 contestants are partying every other day, Rubina Dilaik scorched with her uber hot pics and Jennifer Winget was bereaved. Here is a look at the best posts from Instagram this week....

Jennifer Winget puts emotional post for Breezer

TV diva Jennifer Winget informed fans that her dear pet, Breezer has passed away. The Labrador died due to old age. It seems it lived two years more than the expected life span. Jennifer Winget has one more pet, Luke. Jennifer Winget shared some wonderful pictures and videos him cherishing the unconditional love and companionship he brought in her life.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik made everyone sit up with her never seen before bold avatar. Dressed in a slinky metallic dress, she showed off her gorgeous curves in the most seductive of poses. Fans and trolls left varied comments. Many were left envying Abhinav Shukla. Also Read - Mohsin Khan, Pratik Sehajpal, Shaheer Sheikh and other TV hunks who are in demand for music videos

Abdu Rozik

Tajik singer and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik is being loved by one and all. He put up a post with Salman Khan which hinted that his association with India is going to be a long term one. Later, he announced opening of a burger joint in the city.

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma is a guest on the second season of Kareena Kapoor Khan's What Women Want. He has shared a series of pics with the diva. Bebo is looking damn hot in a blood red jumpsuit.

Arjun Bijlani

Talk about ageing in reverse. Naagin hunk Arjun Bijlani has dropped some pics in a blue printed shirt with the sunlight kissing his face highlighting the chiseled features. Needless to say, everyone is swooning!

