Jennifer Winget tests positive for COVID-19; says, 'Down but not out'

, who is known for her roles in Beyhadh 2 and Code M, has revealed that she has been tested positive for Covid-19. She took to Instagram to inform her fans that she is asymptomatic and doing fine. She added that she has quarantined herself and promised her fans that she hopes she will be back in action soon and emerge stronger, better and healthier. Also Read - Bedroom Bombshells: Nia Sharma, Nikki Tamboli, Shehnaaz Gill and more TV hotties who left us gaping and gasping for breath

"Down but not out… YES, It’s TRUE! Corona came a-knocking and caught me off guard .. ? . But know that, I am asymptomatic and feel absolutely fine. So to everyone worried and concerned, don’t be! ? Also Read - Jennifer Winget sets our screens on FIRE with her SUPER-SEXY avatar, but it's Tanuj Virwani's reaction that steals the show –view pics

Here to report that I am quarantining, whining and dining and cannot wait to kick back in action. A bummer, this, but promise it’s only a minor blip, just paused for a bit to emerge stronger, better, healthier and raring to go. Thank you for all your wishes. But Covid aint got nothing on me! Be back sooner than you know. Also Read - Fashion Poll: Rubina Dilaik or Jennifer Winget – who do you think looks best in this floral power suit? VOTE NOW

Signing off with hugs and kisses… Or I best, better not!" Jennifer posted on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

Back in July 2020, Jennifer made a comeback on Instagram with a picture after almost a month of social media detox. Later, she used social media to share a glimpse of her mid-week crisis.

Back in May, Jennifer garnered nine million followers on Instagram. She has lately impressed fans with her performance as Maya Mehrotra in Beyhad 2. In fact, her role of Maya, across two seasons since 2016, was been a major reason of her soaring popularity. Her other popular performances on the small screen are Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra and Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah.