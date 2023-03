Fans of Jennifer Winget are on cloud nine. It seems she is making a comeback on TV. The actress was last seen on the web show Code M. The last TV show where we saw her was Beyhadh 2. On the show, she played Maya Jai Singh and was paired with Shivin Narang (Rudra Roy). Fans loved the chemistry of the two. The new show is supposed to be a production of Contiloe Pictures. It is going to come on Sony TV. This has been reported by the Twitter handle Gossip TV. Of late, we are seeing new shows on Sony TV. Also Read - Shivangi Joshi to Jennifer Winget: A look at TV divas who are RICHER than Bollywood actresses

Jennifer Winget gave a sensational performance as Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh. The show was one of the biggest successes for Sony TV. Jennifer Winget's performance as Maya with ROCD gave fans the chills and thrills. Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali are also coming on Sony TV with the show, Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum. Fans have loved the promo. This is how fans of Jennifer Winget reacted on getting the news...

Here comes the queen finally..itv has been so empty without u..jen — Suvarna (@Suvarna807) March 11, 2023

I hope one day she's doing work with shakti sir. — @fatma Khator and shradhha Arya❤shakti Arora Fans❤ (@fatma_khator) March 11, 2023

Omygod the queen is coming back?? — Z♡ (@SluggishZindagi) March 12, 2023

Jennifer Winget has had a long career in the Indian TV industry. She began work as a child artiste. The actress fans are thrilled and now we have to wait for an official announcement from the makers!