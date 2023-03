Fans are super excited with news of Jennifer Winget's comeback. The actress has been away from TV after Beyhadh 2. The show wrapped up early. After that, she was seen on Code M. Jennifer Winget's fans had been waiting patiently. The actress enjoyed a long break in 2022 vacationing in Thailand. It looks like she wants to be back in front of the cameras. Buzz is that she is coming with a new show on Sony TV. Gossips TV has written that Vishal Aditya Singh might be the male lead opposite her. The hunk was last seen as Lord Parashuram on Atrangi TV. Also Read - Jennifer Winget to make her comeback soon on TV? This is what we know

Now, Vishal Aditya Singh is a big fan of Jennifer Winget. He has said on numerous occasions that he stalks her on social media. Vishal Aditya Singh said that she is the only one actress he follows and likes every post shared by her. His old video is now going viral... Also Read - Shivangi Joshi to Jennifer Winget: A look at TV divas who are RICHER than Bollywood actresses

Did a little dig in and not even kidding my guy literally manifested this for him? But the way he admires Jen publicly without even hesitating is way too cute yarr??#JenniferWinget #vishaladityasingh pic.twitter.com/z7uCBGZlik — Maya Raichand (@maya_raichand) March 12, 2023

He's a really a good actor, I've watched most of his shows n he was too good in those #VishalAdityaSingh will prove himself again ! — KOLKATA LOVES AASHIESH SHARRMA #HINDUTVA (@ATSkolkatafc) March 12, 2023

From a fan boy to being approached as co star opposite his crush ??

Nikal padi Vishal Babu #JenniferWinget #VishalAdityaSingh

Pair ka to pta nh but i like Vishal as person https://t.co/Hqen1cS6ug — Inaya?? (@inaya70459135) March 12, 2023

Vishal Aditya Singh also has a decent fan base. The hunk has done reality shows like Bigg Boss 13 and Khatron Ke Khiladi too. He was in the news for his break up with Madhurima Tuli. Also Read - Jennifer Winget, Rubina Dilaik, Abdu Rozik; here is a look at TV stars who made us sit up and take notice with their Instagram posts