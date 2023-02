's pet dog Breezer is no more. Fans of the actress are aware of the bond between the two. The actress lived alone with her pet. It seems he had been unwell for some time. She posted about his demise on her Instagram account. The actress thanked everyone who had showered love on her fur baby all these years. Jennifer Winget captioned it, "Breezer, we loved you for your entire life, now we will love and miss you for all of our’s. Thank you for being my bestest friend, my partner, my confidant, my heart… my home. Thank You!" Fans know that she would post the cutest pics of Breezer whether it was from his trips or X'Mas celebrations. Also Read - Surbhi Chandna, Shivangi Joshi, Jennifer Winget and other TV divas who played best dressed characters on screen

Her friends sent her messages of condolence. wrote, "Oh god! I cannot imagine what you must be going through. All my love Jen. I'm so so sorry," while actor Siddharth of commented, "Blessed be the both of you. Really sorry for your loss." , Namita Dubey, , Jigyasa Singh, , and others too condoled the demise. Fans knew that Breezer had been her constant companion and source of joy in the past few years. Whatever her ups and downs, he was there with his unconditional love.

Jennifer Winget was last seen on Code M season 2. The actress is working on one more project. In between, she has been scorching social media with some stunning pictures.