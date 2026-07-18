Jennifer Winget ties the knot with William Ishmael in DREAMY UK wedding

Explore all about Jennifer Winget's wedding to William Ishmael here. Read all about their dreamy UK wedding to know how the two tied the knot.

Jennifer Winget ties the knot with William Ishmael in DREAMY UK wedding

Wedding bells are ringing for Jennifer Winget as the actress just got married to William Ishmael. The two tied the knot in a dreamy wedding straight out of a Pinterest board. The Beyhadh actress shared glimpses of her white wedding on social media, and their photos have gone viral on the internet.

Jennifer got married in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by family and close friends in the UK. The news of Jennifer comes as a surprise to many fans as she kept her relationship out of the limelight. Let’s dive in to find out more about Jennifer Winget’s wedding to William Ishmael here.

Jennifer Winget gets married to William Ishmael

Television actress Jennifer Winget is starting a new chapter in her life, and she recently tied the knot with William Ishmael. Jennifer took to social media to share a wholesome video of the newlywed couple getting hitched. While the two had kept their relationship away from the public eye, they have now shared glimpses of their beautiful wedding. The caption of Jennifer’s wedding post read, “.. and finally our stars aligned! ✨@williamishmael ❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

The Dill Mill Gayye actress shared a montage of photos on her Instagram on Saturday, confirming the news of her wedding, which read, “Just married.” One heartwarming picture shows the newlyweds stepping out of the church hand in hand as their loved ones, family, and friends shower them with confetti, capturing the joy of the moment. The two are seen smiling ear o ear and look happily in love. Another photo shows the couple sharing a kiss under an archway.

From the video shared by Jennifer, we can tell that it was a picturesque wedding which took place in the countryside. Jennifer wore a strapless white wedding gown with a soft veil as the bride. William, on the other hand, wore a navy blue suit layered with a cream waistcoat for his big day.

Fans’ reaction to Jennifer Winget getting married

Jennifer kept her relationship with William away from the public eye, but when news dropped of the two tying the knot, fans were super happy for the newlywed couple. Fans quickly filled Jennifer’s comment section with love and congratulated the bride on her big day.

Jennifer Winget wedding

One user said, “And just like that… a beautiful forever begins.” Another user wished the couple, saying, “Happy Wedding! May this new journey of yours be filled with priceless memories and boundless happiness.????”. Another fan commented, saying, “Wishing you all the best as you embark on this new chapter of your married life. May God bless you with every happiness, and may this new journey be filled with love and smiles.”

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