Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat who essayed the role of Samar in the popular TV show is currently seen grooving on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Recently, Paras ex-girlfriend Urfi Javed praised his performance in a celebrity dance reality show. Paras made his debut on the dance reality show and is making head turns with his sizzling performances.

Paras ex-girlfriend Urfi shared a post on her social media wherein she praised him. Urfi's post for Paras raised many eyebrows. Well, Urfi and Paras were in a relationship, but the two parted ways on a sour note. Since then, both Urfi and Paras have been targetting each other in the past and grabbing attention by insulting one another. In her Instagram story, Urfi shared the promo of Paras with his dance partner from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Urfi captioned the post as, "yar so proud to see you growing," with a heart emoji.

Have a look at it -

Have a look at it -

Paras was quoted by TimesofIndia praising his ex-ladylove. He said that he respects her hard work and the two have even spoken about her struggles in the past. He said that Urfi's hard work and dedication make him proud of her. He even added saying that the two are not in the zone to fight with each other, but have mutual respect and admiration for one another.

Moreover, Urfi even shared another Instagram of Paras with his choreographer Shweta Sharda and captioned it as, “Loving them in Jhalak!” with a face emoji. It seems as this is just the start of the friendship between Paras and Urfi. Apart from celebs, Paras is also receiving positive feedback from his fans. Paras seems to be winning hearts with his electrifying dance performances.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 is being judged by , and .