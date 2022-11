Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 premiered on 3rd September with a lot of popular names as celebrity contestants on the dance-based reality TV show. Over the weeks, a lot of celebs were eliminated and some left the show due to medical reasons. Even the host of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Maniesh Paul, was replaced for the time being by popular actor Arjun Bijlani. Maniesh was not keeping well and hence, Arjun took up hosting duties in his place. And now, a judge will be replaced in the upcoming episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Earlier Terence Lewis replaced Nora Fatehi. And now, he will be gracing the sets again as a judge.

Terence Lewis to be a judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, to replace THIS judge

So, as per a report in TellyChakkar, Terence Lewis, celebrity choreographer, actor and singer will be replacing Karan Johar as the judge on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 this time. Yes, you read that right. Karan will not be able to make it to the shoot of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 this time around and hence, Terence will be seen as a judge in his place in the upcoming episode. A couple of weeks ago, Terence Lewis had graced the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as a judge in Nora's place. Nora had some personal reasons for which she was not available for the shoot.

However, this time around, it will be a reunion of sorts for Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis. They both have been judges on other reality TV shows previously. They were even linked together for their dance bits on stage and their sizzling chemistry. But both Terence and Nora have maintained that they are friends and nothing more.

Terence and Nora controversy

Recently, Terence Lewis addressed the controversy between him and Nora Fatehi again. It so happened that years ago, a clip/ pics when viral and netizens had slammed Terence for inappropriately touching Nora. The choreographer was shocked and recalled never touching Nora in the first place. Nora was a guest judge on the show for an episode and they were on stage following Geeta Kapur's instructions while welcoming esteemed guests.