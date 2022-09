Fans of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 feels that Niti Taylor and Akash Thapa are not getting the recognition that they should, despite doing well on the dance reality show. Many of the fans feel that they have been sidelined by the makers of the show. A few days back, Niti Taylor had revealed that she and Akash Thapa have been working hard but they never spoke about the same. She began to cry post Rohit Shetty played a prank on her on the sets of the show. Also Read - Niti Taylor in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Rubina Dilaik in Bigg Boss 14 and more TV celebs who broke down on reality TV shows

Amid all of this, we have come across an unseen audition video of the actress. In the clip, she is madly in love with a person called Aditya. She confesses her love to him, but he tells her that he intends to get married to Mandira. Niti is heartbroken and the way she has depicted her emotions in the clip, is a must watch.

Watch Niti Taylor's unseen audition video here:

When the actress broke down on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10; she had said that she is very small in front of the other contestants. She said that she and Akash also do a lot of hard work and have also got bruised. She also said that she has been a non dancer but after coming on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 she got noticed and for her it is a big thing.

Watch Niti Taylor crying on sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:

"Hum jyada bolte nhi hai, but hum bhi bahut mehnat karte hai" she just said wht she felt from heart! Just love you!

To talk about the actress she was born on November 8, 1994 in Delhi. Her dad Sandip Taylor is a Gujarati while her mother is a Bengali Christian. She also has an elder sister named Aditi Taylor Parbhoo Taylor got engaged in 2019 to Parikshit Bawa, who serves in the Indian Army. The pair got married on August 13, 2022, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She is best known for her work in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.