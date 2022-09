Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 started last weekend, and mostly all the contestants impressed the judges Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi. Dheeraj Dhoopar’s performance also grabbed everyone’s attention and Karan Johar even compared him to Shah Rukh Khan. Well, we are sure it was a big moment for Dheeraj to be compared with the King Khan of Bollywood. Now, BollywoodLife has come to know that for his second performance, the actor was compared to one more superstar, and this time he got the compliment from Madhuri Dixit. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin BIG TWIST: Sai and Virat FINALLY meet each other but netizens are going bonkers over '9 years leap' [View Tweets]

A source informed us that Dheeraj was compared to Ranveer Singh by Madhuri Dixit. The actress stated that the actor’s entry in the performance reminded her of Ranveer. Well, we are sure that after reading this fans of Dheeraj will be super excited to watch his second performance. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra's beauty brand gets fans in Bollywood; products are a hit with families of her co-stars Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan and more [Exclusive]

Yesterday, pictures of Dheeraj in a dark blue blingy outfit had gone viral. The outfit gave the perfect retro vibe. Check out the pictures below… Also Read - Aashiqui 3: Kartik Aaryan to romance THIS ACTRESS in the film? Director Anurag Basu makes a BIG reveal

Dheeraj has been a part of many TV shows and rose to fame with his performance as Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. A couple of months ago, the actor made an exit from the show. But, his fans are now excited to watch him in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 which is his first-ever reality show. Dheeraj has stayed away from reality shows, but it’s good to see him shaking a leg on JDJ10. Also, his fiction show Sherdil Shergill will start airing on Colors TV soon.

Even in his personal life Dheeraj recently got a promotion as he became a father. He and his wife Vinny Arora were blessed with a baby boy last month. Dheeraj is surely in the best phase of his life, and his fans are very happy for him.