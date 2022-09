Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, the celebrity dance reality show, which premiered two weeks ago, has witnessed its first elimination in the form of actor-comedian Ali Asgar and his choreographer partner, Lipsa. Although the judges scores were equal, it was ultimately the public’s vote which led to the comedian's elimination. Contestant Zorawar Karla nearly escaped his elimination as he shared the bottom two spot with Ali Asgar, whose elimination has come as a huge shock. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik narrates the 'darkest moment of her life' when she wanted to DIVORCE Abhinav Shukla [Watch Video]

As the theme of this weekend’s episodes was family, Ali and his choreographer drew inspiration from the hardships they endured in their lives. The comedian channeled the ridicule he faced for essaying women on-screen. Also Read - Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mouni Roy and more — Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

Celebrated for his wit and sense of humour, the actor-comedian had an emotional moment on stage after seeing an A/V of his kids talking about their experiences while growing up, as their father mostly depicted female characters on screen. applauded him for having been an actor for 35 years and prayed that the industry acknowledges his work. Also Read - Nia Sharma controversies: From pen*s-shaped cake to being called 'lesbian' - 5 Times Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant hit headlines

Talking about his short yet memorable journey on the show, Ali Asgar said, “I am a performer, whether it is playing ‘Daadi’ or dancing I have always enjoyed every aspect of my career as an actor and as an entertainer. It is an emotional moment for me to be eliminated from this epic dance battle, but I’m happy that the show has given me a new identity. I got the chance to explore a new facet of my personality."

It is to be noted that Ali Asgar’s dance stint with the show was marked by many special moments and highlights. In the wake of the first elimination, the remaining contestants are now more determined than ever to showcase a volley of impressive performances.