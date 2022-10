Jhalak Dikhh Jaa season 19 is one of the most popular celebrity dance reality shows that has managed to keep viewers hooked to the screens. The makers of Jhalak Dikhh Jaa 10 are leaving no stones unturned in keeping their show a notch higher. The makers will be introducing four wildcard entries. actress Sriti Jha is one of the wild card entries who will be seen entering the show. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nia Sharma, Rubina Dilaik turn Faisal Shaikh's sisters for matching-making session [Watch Hilarious Video]

In a report of ETimes TV, Nishant Bhat has been roped in as a contestant on the show. Apart from Sriti and Nishant, now we hear that Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul and Adaa Malik who is singer 's daughter have also been roped in for the show. A source close to the show informed the media portal that , Nishant Bhat, Adaa Malik, and Kili Paul will be the four new wild entries to be part of the show. According to the reports, Kili will be a guest performer on the show. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 16 premiere, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans threaten to boycott the show and more

Adaa Malik is a Bollywood music composer who is also a popular designer who designs outfits at fashion weeks. On the other hand, social media sensation Kili Paul is one of the most popular celebs who is known for lip-syncing and dancing to Hindi movie songs with his sister Neema. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Gashmeer Mahajani reveals his biggest challenge in his 'comeback' as a dancer [Watch Video]

, , and are seen judging Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Maniesh Paul is seen hosting the show. Gashmeer Mahajani, , Faisal Shaikh, Paras Kalnawat, Zorawar Kalra, , , , , and more celebrity contestants have been churning out some exceptional dance performances and leaving fans stunned with their killer moves.