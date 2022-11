Maniesh Paul is the face of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. This is because he has been hosting the show since the past 10 years but sadly he won't be shooting for the latest upcoming episodes. This is because he has been unwell, reportedly. Maniesh has set a benchmark on the TV screen with his hosting skills. He will be giving Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 a miss because of his ill health. The recent shooting of the show had taken place at Mumbai's Filmcity. Popular TV actor Arjun Bijlani will be taking his place and will be hosting the latest episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Here, take a look at who will host Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Sources close to the dance reality show informed ETimes that Maniesh will be skipping the upcoming shooting of the show as he is unwell. The dance reality show has been entertaining fans with some stellar dance performances weeks after week. The dance reality show came back on the small screen post five years and has contestants like Rubina Diliak, , , Gashmeer Mahajani, , Paras Kalnawat who are popular faces. The judges of the show are , and .

The dance reality show will showcase some amazing twists and turns in the show but Maniesh will not be in the action front. Maniesh, earlier in an interview with the same publication had revealed that he was once rejected as a participant from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and now has become an important part of the show. He revealed that he was never angry or took it in his ego. It was his journey and he wanted to grow in life. He feels blessed to have got the opportunity to host the show multiple times. He also revealed that it is a great feeling for him.