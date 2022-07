Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most popular and entertaining celebrity dance reality shows on television screens. The makers are all set to create magic once again with their new season. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will make a grand comeback on television after 5 years. The show will be judged by Bollywood actresses , , and . Also Read - TOP TV News of the week: Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen’s blame game, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestants, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 TOP 4 and more

According to the latest reports by Telly Chakkar, popular comedienne will be seen as the host of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. A source was quoted by ETimes TV saying that people might have expected Maniesh Paul to be the host of the upcoming season, but his name was not considered. The show will start airing reportedly on September 27. Bharti's comedy skills and perfect entertainment dose will add zing to the celeb dance reality show. The makers are planning to rope in popular TV stars for their new season. Also Read - Koffee With Karan: Mira Rajput Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Anushka Sharma and more guests who brutally trolled Karan Johar on his own show

Reportedly, the makers have approached Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh, and Suresh Raina for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Reportedly, Bollywood actress was approached to sign up as a judge. But, the actress refused to be part of the show. The makers had planned to get in Kajol and Karan for the show. Their on-point camaraderie will have grabbed a lot of og attention.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 premiered on July 30, 2016, and the show was hosted by . The show was judged by , Karan Johar, , and .