Dheeraj Dhoopar is soon going to make a crackling entry in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The actor was previously seen in Shraddha Arya starrer Kundali Bhagya. He also has Sherdil Shergill in his kitty which is soon going to hit the tube. Dheeraj Dhoopar played Karan Luthra to Shraddha's Preeta in Kundali Bhagya. His character was very popular amongst the masses and his chemistry with Shraddha was widely appreciated and lauded. However, his exit from Kundali Bhagya left his fans heartbroken and devastated. Now, in a recent interview, Dheeraj revealed if he quit the show for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Niti Taylor and more set to burn the dance floor tonight [View Sneak Peek]

Did Dheeraj Dhoopar quit Kundali Bhagya for Jhalak?

Well, it's a common notion that an actor would leave a TV show for other opportunities. Oftentimes there have been instances when reports of popular actors leaving popular TV shows for reality TV shows have surfaced. But is it the case with Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar as well? Did the actor leave the Shraddha Arya starrer TV show for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10? He has revealed the same in an interview with an online entertainment portal. Dheeraj Dhoopar denied leaving Kundali Bhagya for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. He said he quit the show because he wanted to grow and see things from a different perspective. He credits Kundali Bhagya for his current success and fame and denied rumours. Dheeraj added that his parents always taught him to take risks and believes that one has to exit something to start a new adventure. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Premiere Episode: Amruta Khanvilkar's Lavani, Gashmeer Mahajani's sizzling act, Shilpa Shinde's comeback and more BIG highlights

Dheeraj shared that he was offered Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 at the same time as he was offered Sherdil Shergill. He said, "This misconception that I quit the show (Kundali Bhagya) because I was offered these shows (Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Sherdil Shergil), is not true." Also, he was about to welcome his baby boy with around the same time too. Also Read - Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy and Dheeraj Dhoopar's pic leaves fans gushing over their chemistry; netizens say, 'Looking so hot together' [Read Tweets]

Dheeraj cites another example

Dheeraj Dhoopar gave an example of the previous show Sasural Simar Ka wherein played Prem to Dipika Kakar's Simar. He shared that he played Prem in Sasural Simar ka for five years as well and then quit the show. Sasural Simar Ka was at the top back then and yet he had quit. It was thereafter that Dheeraj bagged Kundali Bhagya. So, he adds that this was not the first time that he quit a popular TV show. Dheeraj feels that if one doesn't take a break or try new things, it could hamper their career and their growth.