One of the youngest contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has been Gunjan Sinha. The six-year-old child became famous when she came on the set of Bigg Boss 13 with . She had received the title of 'Swag ki rani' from the dancing legend . Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan's most iconic moments with Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and more are BFF goals

Earlier in an interview with Mid-Day, the little girl was asked about her favourite judge. She said that she liked Madhuri ma'am. Her choreographer Sagar Bora revealed that all the judges are great but he has a lot of respect for Madhuri ma'am. He idolises her. However, both Sagar and Gunjan connect with Nora as she does hip-hop and Afro. has a different perception but Madhuri's comment as a choreographer holds a lot of value. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nia Sharma looks bright as a daffodil in her little yellow dress; Karan Johar shows his love for Black Panther [View Sneak Peek]

Coming back to Gunjan, as per a report published by Bollywood Shaadis she charges Rs. 1 lakh per episode. She is one of the youngest participants on the show but can give a tough fight to any participant. She was also the first runner-up of Dance Deewane Season 3. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik, Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi and more look amazing for the new episode; check out the stars' shimmery attire [Watch Video]

Advertisement

Watch Gunjan Sinha's dance on Jhalak Dikhhla Ja:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sagar Bora (@sagar_bora)

Talking about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Ali Asgar was the first participant who was eliminated from the show. The first episode of the latest season was telecasted on September 3, 2022. The show this year is interesting as it showcases people from different walks of life.

The show first came on air in 2006 and it was in 2010 when Madhuri had become the judge of the show. When she entered the show, in the first episode she was seen performing on songs like Humko Aaj Kal, Dhak Dhak, Choli Ke Peeche and . She received a lot of appreciation from her fans.