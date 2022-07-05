Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: From Karan Johar-Madhuri Dixit's comeback as judges to participation of TV's biggest stars - here's why fans are hyped

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is making a lot of news. The buzz about the show kicked off with the gossip that and might be the couple to judge the show. While it was taken with a pinch of salt, Kajol's name kept on doing the rounds. Now, it has been reported that and are going to the judges of the show along with . Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is known for Madhuri Dixit. The original fans of the show loved her interactions with the contestants. The dancing diva gives perfect tips on expressions, grace and technique. Also Read - Akshay Kumar to join politics soon? Raksha Bandhan actor BREAKS SILENCE

Karan Johar is also an OG on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. We feel it is a good decision to bring back the original judges. Audience wants people who are real observers of good dancing and stage performance. Nora Fatehi is getting a lot of love for her stint on reality shows. Fans adored her on Super Dancer. She is loved by the kids on Dance Deewane Juniors too. Nora Fatehi has impeccable dancing skills and no one can question that. Also Read - Then and now: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and more Bollywood actors look in their debut films vs now will leave you stunned

Also, the line up is promising to be a starry one. Some big names like , , , Pearl V Puri and others are being speculated for the show. Lock Upp fame's Anjali Arora is also in talks for the show. In fact, Pratik Sehajpal said he too would not mind doing Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. It will be a string of reality shows for him then. Also Read - Ranveer Singh opens up about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt; reveals what fans can expect from this Karan Johar film [Exclusive]