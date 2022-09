Oh boy! Imlie fame Gashmeer Mahajan is slaying and how. The man raised the temperatures with his hotness during his first performance in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The promo of Gashmeer's first dance perfume is going viral and his fans are going weak on their knees as he goes shirtless and sizzles on the stage along with his choreographer. The fans are going gag over his hotness and cannot take their eyes off his sexy physique and washboard abs. The man has turned into a hottie and he has shown the first glimpse already. One fan of the actor commented, "Ohhhh myyyy myyyy can't wait anymore!!!!". Another user's aide, " Too hot to handle". While others mentioned how desperately they are waiting to catch the actor's hot avatar. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Niti Taylor reveals husband Parikshit Bawa's special gesture to ensure her victory on the show

Gashmeer Mahajan quit Imlie fame at the peak of the show and many thought that the actor is taking wrong decision. But boy, he proved them wrong as he wanted to explore more and didn't want to stick only to TV screens and under the contract nd, this is the reason Gashmeer left the show. His fans were extremely disheartened with his absence from the show, but he came back on television with Jhalak ad showed that he doesn't have a problem with the TV, but he seems to be done with daily soaps. Right now the actor is trying his level bets to win the title of the show and we can see high chances.

Cashmere Mahajan is one of the strongest content along with , , , Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame and more will be seen making their best effort to win the title of the show. Well only time will tell you will make it to the end.