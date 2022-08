Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is returning after 5 years and fans are super excited about the celebrity dance reality TV show. This year the contestant line-up also seems impressive. From Shilpa Shinde to Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar and more are a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Some of the promos of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 were dropped by the makers a couple of days ago and just recently the promos of celebrities such as Gashmeer Mahajani and Amruta Khanvilkar have been released. Let's check them out here: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 new promos win hearts, Raju Shrivastava's daughter shares his health update and more

Gashmeer grooves with Nora Fatehi

Imlie actor Gashmeer Mahajani has taken up the dancing challenge with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The actor is a trained dancer and is ready to explore his journey in the reality TV world. Gashmeer is seen dancing with Nora Fatehi. The promo is a fun one wherein Gashmeer matches steps with Nora on her popular dance number Dance Meri Rani. Nora and Gashmeer are also seen twinning in blue outfits. Fans are super excited to see Gashmeer back in action on TV screens. Watch the promo here:

Amruta performs with Madhuri Dixit

Amruta Khanvilkar noted actress, who was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi is coming back to TV with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The actress was seen performing alongside Madhuri Dixit in the promo. They grooved to the title track of Jhalak Dikhhla Ja 10 itself. Amruta looks very pretty in a red saree and Madhuri is as graceful as ever in the pink saree. Check out the promo here:

Talking about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, the dance-based TV show is going to premiere on 3rd September. Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit are the judges of the show alongside . Maniesh Paul has been roped to host Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Apart from Gashmeer and Amruta, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde and Nia Sharma's promos have been released till now.